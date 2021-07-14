Previous
Clouds over Eldon by joysabin
Photo 1776

Clouds over Eldon

Mt. Eldon is one of the smaller portions of the San Francisco Peaks. It is said that one should be able to hike this peak (9,300 ft) and then they should be able to do the rim-to-rim trail at the Grand Canyon.

The rains have returned and we are getting a typical Monsoon season but, not without consequences. Due to the Museum Fire in 2019, a great deal of the under brush hasn't had time to regrow and parts of Flagstaff have been experiencing flash flooding. ( https://www.cnn.com/videos/weather/2021/07/15/arizona-southwest-flash-floods-orig-mg.cnn ). Thankfully where I am on the west side, there hasn't been the flooding. Although having been in a flash flood many years ago in California, I do take the warnings very seriously as the water can almost seem to come out of no-where and at extreme speed.
Asli ace
Oh so beautiful!
July 15th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
So striking! This would make a great entry for the landscape challenge. The theme is clouds.
July 15th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
@framelight_byasli @ljmanning Thank you so much. I love clouds this time of year here.

@ljmanning Thanks for the tagging idea.
July 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful capture!
July 15th, 2021  
