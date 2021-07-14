Clouds over Eldon

Mt. Eldon is one of the smaller portions of the San Francisco Peaks. It is said that one should be able to hike this peak (9,300 ft) and then they should be able to do the rim-to-rim trail at the Grand Canyon.
The rains have returned and we are getting a typical Monsoon season but, not without consequences. Due to the Museum Fire in 2019, a great deal of the under brush hasn't had time to regrow and parts of Flagstaff have been experiencing flash flooding. ( https://www.cnn.com/videos/weather/2021/07/15/arizona-southwest-flash-floods-orig-mg.cnn ). Thankfully where I am on the west side, there hasn't been the flooding. Although having been in a flash flood many years ago in California, I do take the warnings very seriously as the water can almost seem to come out of no-where and at extreme speed.
