Crawdad

I went out to Lake Mary today. The shoreline has expanded greatly since the level of the lake is much lower due to the drought. I found several partial crawdads or crayfish, this one being the most intact. This is a Northern Crayfish ( Orconectes virilis ) which is very common in Northern Arizona. Until today, I didn't even know that these little guys even were around. The US Forest Service considers them to be invasive as they can be very harmful to a lake's ecosystem.