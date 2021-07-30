Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1792
The sun wakes the forest
Still in the process of saying goodbye. I went to Kendrick Park, at the north west side of the San Francisco Peaks, this morning.
I am going to try and post daily but with the move chaos about to explode, not sure about things.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2158
photos
157
followers
172
following
490% complete
View this month »
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
30th July 2021 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ir
,
kendrick park< arizona "forest shadows
KV
ace
Beautiful on black, love the purple tones.
July 30th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous processing. Moving house is very stressful, relax when you can x
July 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close