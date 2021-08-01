Sign up
Photo 1794
Monotone version
I tried to be creative today but my energy went into packing, organizing and keeping my pup from shaking so much due to thunder storms. I did find time to do some edits on the other day's post (
https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2021-07-30
).
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2160
photos
155
followers
170
following
491% complete
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
30th July 2021 7:59am
Tags
b&w
moni kozi
ace
This is splendid, just like the other one
August 2nd, 2021
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Looks very nice
August 2nd, 2021
