Monotone version by joysabin
Photo 1794

Monotone version

I tried to be creative today but my energy went into packing, organizing and keeping my pup from shaking so much due to thunder storms. I did find time to do some edits on the other day's post ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2021-07-30 ).
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
moni kozi ace
This is splendid, just like the other one
August 2nd, 2021  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Looks very nice
August 2nd, 2021  
