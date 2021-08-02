Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1795
Evening in Needles
Finally landed in my new home. Its a mess, I am up to my neck in boxes and 'where is that?'
This was the first leg of our journey, Needles California, 118(F) at almost 8pm n the evening. Needles is known for being HOT! as well as a stop on the Mother Road- Route 66.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2161
photos
155
followers
170
following
491% complete
View this month »
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
4th August 2021 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rt 66
,
needels california
Joanne Diochon
ace
Weird and wonderful POV.
August 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close