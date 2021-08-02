Previous
Evening in Needles by joysabin
Photo 1795

Evening in Needles

Finally landed in my new home. Its a mess, I am up to my neck in boxes and 'where is that?'

This was the first leg of our journey, Needles California, 118(F) at almost 8pm n the evening. Needles is known for being HOT! as well as a stop on the Mother Road- Route 66.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Weird and wonderful POV.
August 10th, 2021  
