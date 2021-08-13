Previous
Getting a drink by joysabin
Photo 1806

Getting a drink

In the years that I lived in Flagstaff, the bugs were shy and difficult to find, not so here.

My weekly challenges have been neglected something fierce, so I am going to double down and try to get current.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

@joysabin
