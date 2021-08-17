Previous
The Wood Shed by joysabin
The Wood Shed

I will be very happy if I never get 'sent' to the wood shed in our yard. It looks rather creepy and appears to be very spider webby.
A wonderful setting for a fantasy book :) and a splendid shot! Well, when you go to the shed think that you will findy tiny fairies in there
August 17th, 2021  
