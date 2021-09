Shadows

Since I love this NF-SOOC challenge and I've moved back to where I studied photography at university, I have decided to go monotone as well. I started out in B&W so it seems appropriate.



This month of SOOC is truly very good for me since I will be working on both my compositional skills (cropping with my feet) and my exposure skills. I see that I need to work with getting better tones in those ivy leaves, they just much too blown out.