Photo 1826
Just a pepper
My second SOOC for the NF-SOOC challenge. I fussed way to much and not completely happy but am learning to pay closer attention to the details.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
pepper
,
nf-sooc-2021
