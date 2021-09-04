Previous
Next
Forever tender and curious by joysabin
Photo 1828

Forever tender and curious

Walking down by the river yesterday, I spotted this sculpture in front of a hotel.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise