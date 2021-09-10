Sign up
Photo 1834
Up the hill
Looking up from the trail down to the beach. This is the UN-edited version. I did play a bit in AfinityPhoto and SilverEfex to see what a few tweaks might do. I will post that version next month.
This is also my re-entry into the weekly challenge (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45559/52-week-challenge:-week-37-%E2%80%93-the-great-outdoors
) since it is so very clear that I've fallen off the wagon for my weekly postings. I will be making a good effort to bring myself current and stay that way.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2200
photos
153
followers
167
following
502% complete
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th September 2021 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
,
wc52-2021-w37
