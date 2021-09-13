Sign up
Photo 1837
Abstract reflections
Some Monday's are just different. This is looking out of the office window. The reflection is from the window at a 90 degree angle to this one (out of frame).
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2203
photos
153
followers
167
following
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th September 2021 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nf-sooc-2021
haskar
ace
Monday is a difficult day. Cool observed.
September 13th, 2021
