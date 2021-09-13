Previous
Abstract reflections by joysabin
Photo 1837

Abstract reflections

Some Monday's are just different. This is looking out of the office window. The reflection is from the window at a 90 degree angle to this one (out of frame).
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
haskar ace
Monday is a difficult day. Cool observed.
September 13th, 2021  
