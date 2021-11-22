Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1910
Art with the decay
I had forgotten that this vintage lens has a macro setting.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2276
photos
156
followers
168
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
21st November 2021 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
rain drops
,
spider webs
,
vintage lens
Mags
ace
Splendid black and white with the drops on your web.
November 22nd, 2021
Laura
ace
Lovely.
November 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close