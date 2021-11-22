Previous
Art with the decay by joysabin
Photo 1910

Art with the decay

I had forgotten that this vintage lens has a macro setting.
22nd November 2021


@joysabin
Year 7
Mags ace
Splendid black and white with the drops on your web.
November 22nd, 2021  
Laura ace
Lovely.
November 22nd, 2021  
