Photo 1912
Early Morning no2
Morning fog again but, it does have a beauty all of its own. I am loving it since I was fog challenged in Arizona.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
parking lot
trees
fog
