I've got a hydrangea of my own by joysabin
I've got a hydrangea of my own

I walked around the property at my new house today. I discovered a hydrangea on the north side. This poor little one needs to be moved to the sunnier side. I am not sure if I can do this now or if spring is best.
26th November 2021

