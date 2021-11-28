Previous
layers of inner protection by joysabin
Photo 1916

layers of inner protection

No need to comment, I fell down the editland rabbit hole and just really didn't know what I was doing or where I was going with this but as its late and I've had a long busy day, 'that's all folks'
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
524% complete

moni kozi ace
This is a very captivating and expressive image. I can see it on a book cover. Nighty- night!
November 29th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
@monikozi Thank you so very kindly.
November 29th, 2021  
