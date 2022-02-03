Previous
Next
Day 3 by joysabin
Photo 1983

Day 3

Not all lines are straight. "A point in every direction is the same as no point at all" Harry Nilsson from The Point ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXGOmvWKXBE )
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise