Photo 1983
Day 3
Not all lines are straight. "A point in every direction is the same as no point at all" Harry Nilsson from The Point (
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXGOmvWKXBE
)
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
7
2
365
NIKON D810
3rd February 2022 8:17am
Public
b&w
roots
lines
for2022
