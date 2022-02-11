Previous
Day 11 by joysabin
Photo 1991

Day 11

B&W with shapes being prominent. This is one of my new walking areas, there is a long hill at the end (out of view)but as they say, its good for me.
11th February 2022

Walks

ace
joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Year 7

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Love the comp and the contrasts.
February 12th, 2022  
