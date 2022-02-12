Sign up
Photo 1992
Day 12
Day 12 High Key emphasizing white
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2358
photos
157
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
11th February 2022 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
shadows
,
abstract
,
infrared
,
for2022
Christina
I love the perspective!
February 12th, 2022
