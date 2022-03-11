Sign up
Photo 2019
Sun peeks through
Another from yesterday's hike. The slopes were covered with such huge ferns. The sun was able to poke through in a few spots.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2385
photos
157
followers
168
following
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
10th March 2022 1:23pm
Tags
b&w
,
ferns
,
infrared
MamaBec
ace
Absolutely beautiful! FAV
March 12th, 2022
