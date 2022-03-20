Sign up
Photo 2028
Always time for ice cream
Just a little bit late for week 11 of the 52 weekly challenge, chocolate.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2394
photos
158
followers
169
following
Tags
chocolate
,
ice cream
,
52-wc-2022-w11
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Amen to that!! I wish someone would come up with an ice cream diet (o:
March 20th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Yum, lovely shot
March 20th, 2022
