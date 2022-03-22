Previous
Enjoying the day by joysabin
Photo 2030

Enjoying the day

This is really just a diary shot so no need to comment. We were gifted with a warm temperatures and sunshine today. After finishing my chores, I grabbed my book and headed for the deck. Spring has sprung.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
