Photo 2034
Shadow Smiles
My newest addition to my mess of desk. A plant pot with glasses.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2400
photos
162
followers
171
following
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
27th March 2022 12:33pm
reflection
key
low
pot head
Antonio-S
ace
Great
FAV
March 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 28th, 2022
