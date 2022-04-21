Previous
Next
Not yet by joysabin
Photo 2060

Not yet

Outdoor dinning is a bit of hit and miss in April. This was taken on Monroe Avenue which borders campus on the north side. Technically off campus but still a vital part of OSU.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
Nice leading line that draws the eye in.
April 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise