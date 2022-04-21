Sign up
Photo 2060
Not yet
Outdoor dinning is a bit of hit and miss in April. This was taken on Monroe Avenue which borders campus on the north side. Technically off campus but still a vital part of OSU.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2426
photos
162
followers
174
following
564% complete
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
20th April 2022 8:41am
Tags
lensbaby
,
rain drops
,
patio table
,
30-shots20222
MamaBec
ace
Nice leading line that draws the eye in.
April 21st, 2022
