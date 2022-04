This is a men's dormitory at OSU. I have always loved this building. It has a very classic look to it. It also seemed unfair that the guys who lived there could do all most anything that they wanted to their rooms. We girls had much less creative options. Here is a bit of its history ( https://guides.library.oregonstate.edu/buildings/weatherford-hall ). The image in the link makes the building look rectangular when it really is a trapezoid.