Odd

Is this a work of art or a teaching tool? I am leaning toward 'teaching tool' as it is located behind Merryfield Hall on campus. The school of Civil and Construction Engineering is a part of the area. I took this in the area or courtyard behind some of the engineering buildings.



The weekly challenge's prompt is "Odd". This structure is odd unto itself but what is also odd is that there is no information about the use of Merryfield Hall today. I assume that it is used for lots of things that concern the college of engineering.