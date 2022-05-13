Sign up
Photo 2082
All the right angles
Riley and I played raindrop dodge today and went for a walk, its just rain after all. I walked by this neighborhood library then backed up and snagged a shot. I think that the design and the book about angles had me hooked.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2448
photos
162
followers
172
following
570% complete
View this month »
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Tags
books
,
sharing libraries
moni kozi
ace
Very nice find
May 14th, 2022
