Previous
Next
All the right angles by joysabin
Photo 2082

All the right angles

Riley and I played raindrop dodge today and went for a walk, its just rain after all. I walked by this neighborhood library then backed up and snagged a shot. I think that the design and the book about angles had me hooked.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Very nice find
May 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise