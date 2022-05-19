Sign up
Photo 2088
Gentle Opening
Today was a most grand day that I spent with Jane (@jgpittenger) at Hinsdale Rhododendron Garden just outside of Reedsport Oregon. I was so glad that Jane pointed out these calla lilies.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
4
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2454
photos
162
followers
172
following
572% complete
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
19th May 2022 11:47am
calla
,
lensbaby sweet 80
,
lily"
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is gorgeous. I like it much more than any of mine
May 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such grace and elegance and softness all at once. I had a wonderful day
May 20th, 2022
amyK
ace
Lovely composition
May 20th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful curves
May 20th, 2022
