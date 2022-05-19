Previous
Next
Gentle Opening by joysabin
Photo 2088

Gentle Opening

Today was a most grand day that I spent with Jane (@jgpittenger) at Hinsdale Rhododendron Garden just outside of Reedsport Oregon. I was so glad that Jane pointed out these calla lilies.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
This is gorgeous. I like it much more than any of mine
May 20th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such grace and elegance and softness all at once. I had a wonderful day
May 20th, 2022  
amyK ace
Lovely composition
May 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful curves
May 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise