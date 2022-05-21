Sign up
Photo 2090
Soft Saturday
It has been glorious today, the warm temperatures and lack of rain is very much appreciated. I took a wide angle lens and combined it with extension tubes just for fun.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
soft focus
extension tubes
ac-gray
