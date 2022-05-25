Sign up
Photo 2094
teardrop
I am trying to comprehend
25th May 2022
25th May 22
4
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
moni kozi
ace
Oh... this is so powerful!
May 25th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative
May 25th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. Very creative and well done.
May 25th, 2022
JackieR
ace
I cannot understand how a young adult can purchase those weapons and use them so easily. Heart goes out to families.
A powerful image, needs to be shared with the NRA!
May 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
365 Project
