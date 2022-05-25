Previous
teardrop by joysabin
Photo 2094

teardrop

I am trying to comprehend
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
moni kozi
Oh... this is so powerful!
May 25th, 2022  
Peter Dulis
very creative
May 25th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Awesome. Very creative and well done.
May 25th, 2022  
JackieR
I cannot understand how a young adult can purchase those weapons and use them so easily. Heart goes out to families.

A powerful image, needs to be shared with the NRA!
May 25th, 2022  
