Apple Butter 2B by joysabin
Photo 2098

Apple Butter 2B

I believe this is a golden delicious tree. I only way that because we found one left on the tree last winter. I am hoping to make apple butter later this year.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture. I am not overly fond of golden delicious. I think they are very dry.
May 30th, 2022  
