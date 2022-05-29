Sign up
Photo 2098
Apple Butter 2B
I believe this is a golden delicious tree. I only way that because we found one left on the tree last winter. I am hoping to make apple butter later this year.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2464
photos
162
followers
171
following
574% complete
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Tags
bokeh
,
apples
,
lensbaby
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture. I am not overly fond of golden delicious. I think they are very dry.
May 30th, 2022
