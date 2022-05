Project in progress

No need to comment. I have been working on an idea for a fountain. I found a replica of an antique water pitcher and basin at a local 2nd hand shop and thought that it might work. I drilled a hole in the pitcher and then placed a pump inside with rocks to keep the pump in place. I am stilling playing with the water level and need to root some ivy which will be trailing over everything. The ivy will be helping hide the power cord. I'll update when the ivy is in place.