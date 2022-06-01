Previous
Gone wild no 1 by joysabin
For the month of June, I am going to try and go wild, both with following the 30 days Wild 2022 challenge and also use my fisheye lensbaby lens.
This is the Willamette River where it meets the Marys River.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

