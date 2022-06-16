Sign up
Photo 2116
Gone Wild No 16
A walkway leading to a viewing area in Findlay Wildlife Refuge. Currently it is in use by several Swifts raising their brood up in the rafters.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
6
5
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2482
photos
159
followers
171
following
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st January 2019 1:17pm
b&w
,
trees
,
clouds
,
walkway
,
infrared
,
30dayswild2022
,
lensbaby fisheye
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous processing
June 16th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I not only love the picture, but I love the monochrome edit too.
June 16th, 2022
FBailey
ace
Love the subject and the IR
June 16th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Beautiful
June 16th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
@joansmor
@corinnec
@olivetreeann
@fbailey
@sugarmuser
Truly very thankful for your kind and supportive comments. I am lucky that this place is so close.
June 16th, 2022
