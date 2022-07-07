Sign up
Photo 2137
Not used in awhile
For the current mundane challenge - Rust. (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46777/new-mundane-challenge
)
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2503
photos
156
followers
169
following
585% complete
View this month »
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th July 2022 4:26pm
Tags
reflection
,
rust
,
lensbaby
,
pully
,
mundane-rust
,
wc-52-2022-w25
Shutterbug
ace
You made that rusty mundane object look anything but mundane. Love the comp and the reflection.
July 8th, 2022
