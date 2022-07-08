Previous
Next
Spark Roses by joysabin
Photo 2138

Spark Roses

I wanted to explore my lensbaby spark again. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1mcX8f0eSE). I have a old Spark but am looking to upgrade to a 2.0 for my Nikon.

Invite comments both positive and negative comments as I am trying to figure out how to compose with blur, to see how much is good and how much is too much.

Hope a grand weekend is had by all!
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
That's pretty cool!
July 8th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise