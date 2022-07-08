Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2138
Spark Roses
I wanted to explore my lensbaby spark again. (
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1mcX8f0eSE).
I have a old Spark but am looking to upgrade to a 2.0 for my Nikon.
Invite comments both positive and negative comments as I am trying to figure out how to compose with blur, to see how much is good and how much is too much.
Hope a grand weekend is had by all!
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2504
photos
156
followers
169
following
585% complete
View this month »
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th July 2022 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
roses
,
lensbaby spark
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
That's pretty cool!
July 8th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close