Spark Roses

I wanted to explore my lensbaby spark again. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1mcX8f0eSE). I have a old Spark but am looking to upgrade to a 2.0 for my Nikon.Invite comments both positive and negative comments as I am trying to figure out how to compose with blur, to see how much is good and how much is too much.Hope a grand weekend is had by all!