Untitled by joysabin
Photo 2143

Untitled

Lensbaby rose
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Photo Details

Diane ace
This really appeals to me--so soft with great lighting.
July 14th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Mellow yellow???
July 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh wow!
July 14th, 2022  
