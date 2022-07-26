Previous
WWYD213 by joysabin
Photo 2156

WWYD213

Something silly for today. This also lets me stay inside out of the heat. Believe it or not, that sign actually exists (go figure). ( https://news.trendmicro.com/2021/03/22/parachuting-cows-in-arizona-rumors-of-the-week-22-3-2021/ )
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
July 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
LOL! Very funny. I especially like the caution sign.
July 27th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ok I will make sure not to attach the parachute to my cow this week, just in case I happen to be in your neighborhood!
July 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
How cute! LOL!
July 27th, 2022  
