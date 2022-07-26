Sign up
Photo 2156
WWYD213
Something silly for today. This also lets me stay inside out of the heat. Believe it or not, that sign actually exists (go figure). (
https://news.trendmicro.com/2021/03/22/parachuting-cows-in-arizona-rumors-of-the-week-22-3-2021/
)
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
wwyd213
Call me Joe
ace
👌👌👌
July 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
LOL! Very funny. I especially like the caution sign.
July 27th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ok I will make sure not to attach the parachute to my cow this week, just in case I happen to be in your neighborhood!
July 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
How cute! LOL!
July 27th, 2022
