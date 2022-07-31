Previous
Next
a pouch, a scoop, a squadron by joysabin
Photo 2161

a pouch, a scoop, a squadron

Various names for a group of pelicans ( https://doorcounty.net/what-do-you-call-a-group-of-pelicans/ )
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise