Photo 2172
Dream walking
Exploring a bit of the college hill neighborhood.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
3
2
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
7
3
2
365
SLT-A37
11th August 2022 9:44am
b&w
,
lensbaby
,
gate
,
infrared
Nick
ace
Really great - there is a wonderful dream-like feel.
August 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love the effect!
August 11th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Dreamy indeed!
August 11th, 2022
