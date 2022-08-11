Previous
Dream walking by joysabin
Dream walking

Exploring a bit of the college hill neighborhood.
11th August 2022

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Nick ace
Really great - there is a wonderful dream-like feel.
August 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love the effect!
August 11th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Dreamy indeed!
August 11th, 2022  
