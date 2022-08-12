Previous
A Wider look by joysabin
Photo 2173

A Wider look

Down the same alley but with a wider perspective. ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2022-08-11 )
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Magical!
August 13th, 2022  
