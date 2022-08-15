Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2176
Abstract craziness
This is actually shots of my bubblier fountain that went into warp and perspective edits. I feel like abstracts are a chance to go completely crazy, as if that's a problem for me....
Update on the bee sting. I am seeing more of my wrinkles re-appear so the swelling is going down. Who would have thought that I'd ever be happy to see wrinkles....
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2542
photos
154
followers
165
following
596% complete
View this month »
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
15th August 2022 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
Mags
ace
This is super! Glad your bee sting is better. =)
August 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Great composition and superb colors. Wishing you a fast recovery.
August 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close