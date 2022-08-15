Previous
Next
Abstract craziness by joysabin
Photo 2176

Abstract craziness

This is actually shots of my bubblier fountain that went into warp and perspective edits. I feel like abstracts are a chance to go completely crazy, as if that's a problem for me....

Update on the bee sting. I am seeing more of my wrinkles re-appear so the swelling is going down. Who would have thought that I'd ever be happy to see wrinkles....
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
This is super! Glad your bee sting is better. =)
August 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Great composition and superb colors. Wishing you a fast recovery.
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise