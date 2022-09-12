Previous
Next
Photographer at work by joysabin
Photo 2204

Photographer at work

NOT my capture.No need to comment. I gave my Sony A6000 to my son and he got a candid of me at the coast.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Fun capture of the photographer. Like the background glow.
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise