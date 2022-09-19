Previous
Balcony Seat on the porch by joysabin
Photo 2211

Balcony Seat on the porch

Riley (my dog) tried to help with my muse issues of late by taking me for a walk. It was greatly appreciated and somewhat successful.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
LOL! What an odd place to put a chair. Perhaps they had to sweep and left it there. Great find.
September 21st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam I think that students live in this house as it is rather close to campus. Maybe just one too many beers that day.
September 21st, 2022  
