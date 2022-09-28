Previous
Next
The drops did find us by joysabin
Photo 2220

The drops did find us

Needed to get out so off Riley and I went to the Bald Hill trails. We were about 3/4 finished when the rain did start in earnest. Rain is just rain here in western Oregon so we just kept our pace the same and continued on to the car.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful processing and capture.
September 29th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That curving line of taller grass is fantabulous. Love the processing.
September 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise