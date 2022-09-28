Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2220
The drops did find us
Needed to get out so off Riley and I went to the Bald Hill trails. We were about 3/4 finished when the rain did start in earnest. Rain is just rain here in western Oregon so we just kept our pace the same and continued on to the car.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2586
photos
148
followers
160
following
608% complete
View this month »
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th September 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
field
,
layers
Mags
ace
Beautiful processing and capture.
September 29th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That curving line of taller grass is fantabulous. Love the processing.
September 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close