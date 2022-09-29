Previous
Golden grass edge by joysabin
Photo 2221

Golden grass edge

A portion of the Bald Hill trail which is near fields being prepared for planting.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Beautiful black and white view.
September 29th, 2022  
haskar ace
Great b&w capture and lovely leading line.
September 29th, 2022  
