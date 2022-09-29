Sign up
Photo 2221
Golden grass edge
A portion of the Bald Hill trail which is near fields being prepared for planting.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
hiking
,
wide angle lens
Mags
ace
Beautiful black and white view.
September 29th, 2022
haskar
ace
Great b&w capture and lovely leading line.
September 29th, 2022
