Trio awaits by joysabin
Photo 2223

Trio awaits

A trio of dry thistles are holding their ground at the end of the season.
1st October 2022

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
MamaBec ace
Simply beautiful.
October 2nd, 2022  
