Photo 2228
Muddy Creek
Out exploring William Finley Wildlife Refuge
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
reflections
water
fall
creek
muddy creek
Mags
Nicely composed!
October 7th, 2022
Milanie
Reminds me of a stream my husband and I use to canoe (and fish)
October 7th, 2022
