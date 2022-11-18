Previous
Next
Parking Lot Communication by joysabin
Photo 2271

Parking Lot Communication

Spotted this on the pavement in a parking near the farmer's market this morning. The NWN refers to Northwest Natural, the local natural gas company. Hopefully this warning will be heeded by other utilities and construction crews.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
This is very arty.
November 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Interesting!
November 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise