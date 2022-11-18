Sign up
Photo 2271
Parking Lot Communication
Spotted this on the pavement in a parking near the farmer's market this morning. The NWN refers to Northwest Natural, the local natural gas company. Hopefully this warning will be heeded by other utilities and construction crews.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2638
photos
148
followers
161
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
19th November 2022 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
This is very arty.
November 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Interesting!
November 20th, 2022
