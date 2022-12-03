Previous
Majestic Abstract by joysabin
Photo 2286

Majestic Abstract

My friend and I went to the Majestic Theater today for a Christmas dance show. There were seven different dance studios/groups who were participating. The dancing was just wonderful.

I noticed these shadows at intermission and I admit that I didn't feel comfortable taking pictures during the performances.
