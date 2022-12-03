Sign up
Photo 2286
Majestic Abstract
My friend and I went to the Majestic Theater today for a Christmas dance show. There were seven different dance studios/groups who were participating. The dancing was just wonderful.
I noticed these shadows at intermission and I admit that I didn't feel comfortable taking pictures during the performances.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
0
0
@joysabin
Year 7
8
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
3rd December 2022 4:52pm
shadows
,
abstract
